On Saturday, a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti. More than 1,400 people were killed in the island nation, which was also the site of a massive earthquake in 2010, and at least 6,000 have been injured as of Tuesday, per the Associated Press. The earthquake hit about 80 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, displacing tens of thousands of people; 7,000 homes have been destroyed per PBS News Hour, who also reports that Covid-19 vaccines had only begun to be distributed less than two weeks prior to the earthquake. An estimated 30,000 families are homeless. Rescue efforts have also been...