DETROIT – A new Detroit Police officer has resigned a week after graduation amid an investigation into a brawl he was allegedly involved in, WDIV Local 4 reports. The then-probationary officer was off-duty and allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he threw a punch at a man during a confrontation with a group in Greektown early Saturday, Aug. 21 – just hours after a graduation ceremony welcoming him and others to the force.