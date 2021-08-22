This summer, travel with the Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit (HGL) for a journey of wonders that you won’t forget. The HGL is a place where you can be happy, feel confident, and be positive. With our inspiring multimedia exhibit, you can immerse yourself in a fantastic and unforgettable art environment and express your ideal self. At HGL, you are the Superstar on a dazzling diamond runway; you are the Queen of the ethereal Silver Ocean; you are the King of the Magical Forest. Come and take this incredible journey with us at the Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit!