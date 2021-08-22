Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit

getitforless.info
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, travel with the Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit (HGL) for a journey of wonders that you won’t forget. The HGL is a place where you can be happy, feel confident, and be positive. With our inspiring multimedia exhibit, you can immerse yourself in a fantastic and unforgettable art environment and express your ideal self. At HGL, you are the Superstar on a dazzling diamond runway; you are the Queen of the ethereal Silver Ocean; you are the King of the Magical Forest. Come and take this incredible journey with us at the Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit!

www.getitforless.info

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color Changes#Art#Diamonds#The Diamond Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy