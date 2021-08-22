Mets Minors Recap: Syracuse Mets Crush Three Homers In The Fourth Inning
AAA: Syracuse Mets (37-55) 3, Buffalo Bisons (55-36) 0 BOX SCORE. David Thompson – 1B: 2-4, HR (9) Cheslor Cuthbert – 3B: 1-2, HR (10) Wilfredo Tovar – 2B: 1-4, HR (6) In the fourth inning of Syracuse’s Saturday night game, David Thompson, Cheslor Cuthbert, and Wilfredo Tovar all hit solo home runs off Thomas Hatch. These home runs were the only runs produced by the Syracuse Mets, as the home runs all came within the span of four at-bats.metsmerizedonline.com
