Need help calculating portion size

By scampo77
 5 days ago

So do you recommend counting the calories of green vegetables? How do I know how many calories are in something premade? Like a sandwich, lasagna, or Shepard's pie? I can figure out oatmeal... It's straight forward.... It's one ingredient, but as soon as I add almonds, berries, yogurt, milk etc... It gets away from me.

#Serving Size#Calories#Green Vegetables
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
Posted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.
Posted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Watermelon, Says Dietitian

When it comes to much-hyped super fruits, you might automatically think of blueberries, cranberries, or cherries—not watermelon. However, this hot-weather, fan fave has surprising health benefits that most other fruits can't provide. (Read more: What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Watermelon.) Watermelon (Citrulus lantus) boasts many essential nutrients...
Weight Loss
FIRST For Women

Lose Up to 21 Pounds in 2 Weeks Eating These Inexpensive, Antioxidant-Rich Superfoods

Not long ago, word began to spread about the body-transforming effects of what Dr. Oz says is a whole new category of foods. As millions raved about jaw-dropping weight loss triggered by sirtfoods, the buzz got so intense, it “broke the internet,” Dr. Oz recently reported. But that’s not what really got his attention: “What interested me most is all this research showing that sirtfoods benefit your heart, benefit you by reducing inflammation, and even beat aging.” So he recruited women to test the “Sirtfood Diet.” They were soon slashing disease risk factors and dropping up to 21 pounds in 14 days. As the doc put it, “That’s stunning!”
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Fast Weight Loss

Up to half the world’s population may be deficient in this vitamin. Certain vitamins have repeatedly been linked by research to weight loss. Dieters with higher levels of vitamin D in their system lose more weight, research has found. People on a diet with higher vitamin D levels lost 20...
Nutrition
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

If you've got an insatiable sweet tooth, chances are you've tried just about every treat out there to help quell those cravings. If you're looking for a sweet treat that will do more than just satisfy that sugar jones, however, tart cherries might just give you the most bang for your buck. Read on to discover the side effects of eating cherries, according to dietitians. And for more great additions to your diet, check out The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.
Food & DrinksPopculture

Hot Dog Fans Receive Bad Health News as Part of New Study

As many of us know, eating hot dogs on a daily basis is not a healthy diet, but a new study from University of Michigan researchers found almost exactly how much of your life that hot dog could cost you. Researchers Olivier Jolliet and Katerina S. Stylianou unveiled their Health Nutritional Index in the latest issue of Nature Food, to show how unhealthy foods could shave off minutes of your life and how healthier choices could add minutes. Their study found that substituting just 10% of the daily caloric intake of beef and processed meats with plant-based foods could add 48 minutes of life per day.
Weight Loss
EatThis

The One Drink To Sip On To Get a Leaner Body, Say Dietitians

Despite popular beliefs, there is no magic elixir that can help you shave off the extra pounds—we know this much to be true. However, we do know that there is one drink that can help you decrease any of the bloat you are feeling in your body, leaving you feeling slim and lean. According to our medical expert board members Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, the best drink to get lean is actually green tea with mint. Hot or iced, this drink will help you debloat and slim down in no time.
Posted by
EatThis

Best Supplements for a Slimmer Body, Say Dietitians

Sometimes even after altering our fitness routine and changing up some of our eating habits to reflect a healthier lifestyle, we might still find ourselves unable to shed a few of the extra pounds we'd hoped for. If you've set your own personal goal and are having trouble getting the lean body you've put your mind to, supplements may add an extra boost.
Fitness
EatThis

Popular Foods That Increase Visceral Fat, Says Dietitian

Let's set the record straight here—there is absolutely nothing wrong with having some belly fat. In fact, having adequate essential fatty acids is key for insulating and protecting vital organs as well as storing energy in the body via adipose tissue. Having too much visceral fat, on the other hand, can cause some issues.
Dietsbelmarrahealth.com

Millet-Based Diet Can Help Manage Type 2 Diabetes: Study

According to a new study, a millet-based diet can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and help manage blood glucose levels in people with diabetes. This study helps to outline the potential to design appropriate meals with millets for diabetic people as a preventative approach. The study published...
Recipesmyfitnesspal.com

Recipes by remaining stats

I don't know of anything like that in MFP, nor on the web. I know there are site(s) on the web where you can put in ingredients you have on hand or want to use, and get recipes for those, but I don't have links - maybe someone else would. (I don't cook like that, I just make stuff up.)
thefreshloaf.com

Dough comparison: need help to understand

I just baked 2 loaves in a row with a few differences in the process and as you can see the results are very different:. is plump with what seems to be a nice oven rise to my neophyte eyes: actually it’s the first time in a long while that I have had such a decent oven rise (compared to the loooong series of rather-on-the-flat-side loaves I’ve had recently), certainly due to the fact that I lowered the hydration a tad (73% instead of in the 75-80% range) and that I was also able to build a bit more strength during the bulk fermentation : the flour I use is very extensible and building enough strength has been a real struggle..Lowering the hydration helped a lot though, coupled with a long series of slap and folds / stretch and folds and strong coil folds early in the bulk.
DietsDr Frank Lipman

Health Coach Tip – Eat Your Veggie Protein

Protein is an essential part of every person’s diet, but you don’t need to be a meat eater to get your daily allotment. If you aren’t a meat eater, you are going to need to be more more mindful about where your protein is coming from each day (and if you are a meat eater, you might want to mix up your protein intake with some of these veggie options!). These days, most people get ample amounts of protein, but if you aren’t, skimping on protein is not a good idea. Proteins break down to supply the amino acids necessary for building and restoring every part of the body. Seriously, we are talking about hair, nails, tissue, muscles, hormones, enzymes, blood, and more. If you aren’t getting enough, you might start to notice symptoms like hunger, fatigue, weakness, difficulty sleeping, or loss of muscle mass.
Recipesmyfitnesspal.com

Food Diary / hitting protein goal - without protein shake

Your food diary link only takes us to our own diaries. But to address your question, meat is going to be your primary protein contributor. Beans can be high in protein, as well as nuts. A few veggies (asparagus, for example) are good sources. Protein bars help. FWIW you can use protein powder to make high protein foods, such as pancakes, breakfast bars, etc. or add it to current recipes. Some people are for whatever reason opposed to powder as they don't think it's real food (it is), but stating you don't like to drink calories makes me believe you may not find it filling, otherwise I certainly wouldn't shy away from it. Protein is very important, particularly in a caloric deficit, so if you are struggling you should look to increase it, and the most efficient way is protein powder.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Any begginer and asthma friendly strength training help?

Possibly your best bet is to do what exercise you sensibly can without putting you into anything like "distress". There can be reasons other than not doing the exercise for your weight loss not to be as great. I have no idea how much weight you have lost so far nor how much more you would like to loose. As you loose weight the amount of food you need to consume because of the smaller size reduces. I think MFP says to recalculate with every 10 lb lost. Your present weight lost could be the greater part of the reason for your weight loss having slowed, being closer to your goal.

