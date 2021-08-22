FORECAST: We're not done with rain yet

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a few clouds, humid. Lows in the low to mid-70s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index in the upper 90s. EXTENDED: This evening is quiet and muggy with lows falling into the 70s to start the weekend. Saturday is hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with a heat index between 97-99. A cold front to our north will be looming on Sunday, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms as early as late afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but we'll be cooler with highs in the 90s and the heat index between 93-96. The front lingers through Tuesday and potentially Wednesday, giving us a daily chance for showers and storms. We could see a few more clouds across the southern half of the area with the remnants of Hurricane Ida moving to our southeast. Highs will be back in the mid-upper 80s. High pressure tries to move back in late in the week, keeping us dry heading into Labor Day weekend with warmer temperatures by Friday into next weekend.