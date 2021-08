Covid-19 is once again on the rise, hospitals are filling up with patients and a Tennessee ICU nurse told CNN the resurgence is decimating her already depleted energy level. "It was bad enough the first time around when it was all still new and you could at least give people the excuse of ignorance," Kathryn Ivey Sherman told CNN's Chris Cuomo Monday. "But that excuse has long since passed, and we're still fighting the same battle."