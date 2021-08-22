Jeremiah Hall focusing on leadership heading into final season
NORMAN — Jeremiah Hall has seen a lot during his time at Oklahoma. He was a redshirt freshman on the sidelines when the Sooners lost in heartbreaking fashion to Georgia in 2017. He was on the field more when the team suffered back-to-back playoff losses to Alabama and LSU. And he made his biggest on-the-field impact last season, landing on the All-Big 12 First Team after finishing on the second team the year before.www.normantranscript.com
Comments / 0