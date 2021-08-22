Collision splits Mustang in half, kills passenger

A 29-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole Sunday morning at the intersection of South Garfield Street and West Wall Street. The man was the passenger in blue Ford Mustang, and around 2:50 a.m., the vehicle was traveling southbound on Andrews Highway at high rate of speed, according to a report from the Midland Police Department. The vehicle passed through the intersection at Garfield and Wall and struck the traffic light pole head on. The collision split the vehicle in half.