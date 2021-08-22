Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police probe weekend shootings that leave 4 dead

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are investigating a series of unrelated weekend shootings that left four people dead and others seriously wounded.

The dead include a 16-year-old boy who was shot early Sunday while leaving a party that had been broken up and one of two men shot inside a hotel near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport before dawn Sunday, police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams said.

No one has been arrested in any of the four fatal shootings reported since Saturday afternoon.

The first shooting happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday in south Phoenix. Williams said arriving officers found a wounded man and he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man apparently got into an argument with a group of people that ended in the shooting. The gunman fled.

The second incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in west central Phoenix. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One was dead at the scene and the second is hospitalized in critical condition. It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

The teen boy was shot as a party in north-central Phoenix broke up at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Williams said. Officers found him wounded near the party and he died at a hospital.

The hotel shooting happened at about 5 a.m. and officers found two men, one dead and one critically wounded. Williams said witnesses heard yelling and an argument before the gunfire erupted.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

