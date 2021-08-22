Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix toddler dies after being pulled from backyard pool

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A toddler who was pulled unconscious from a backyard pool has died, Phoenix police confirmed Sunday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said they were called to a home near the Cave Creek Golf Course at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Family members had found the boy in the pool and were doing CPR when crews arrived. They did not know how long he had been underwater, the fire department said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams said the boy died late Saturday. Detectives are investigating the case and the county medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The boy’s name was not released.

