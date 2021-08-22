Cancel
Phillies Option Alec Bohm to Triple-A

By Mike Gill
 5 days ago
The Phillies activated first baseman Rhys Hoskins and sent third baseman Alec Bohm to tripe-A Lehigh Valley before Sunday's game in San Diego. The 25-year-old has struggled this season at the plate, hitting just .245 with seven home runs in 373 at-bats and in the field with 16 errors. The...

