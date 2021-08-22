Cancel
Despite Its Millennial Nostalgia, ‘PEN15’ Still Resonates With Gen Z

By L.R. Staples, Sarah Lawrence College
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the American comedy series, the supposed gap between the generations is put to the ultimate test as the show’s frontrunners play teen versions of themselves. In “PEN15,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle boldly go where no two 34-year-old women have ever gone before: back to middle school. Set in 2000, Erskine and Konkle play the 13-year-old versions of themselves in this cheekily named comedy that gained rave reviews but, as they parade around in painfully antiquated early aughts looks, many Gen Zers may not feel that the show is for them. However, the pain of middle school is more uniting than most assume, and it’s definitely worth tuning in to see for yourself before the show’s latest installment drops on Aug. 27.

