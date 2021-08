A local fire department is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary Saturday. Triple Community Fire Department is inviting the community to come out to the station on Mountain View Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be inflatables for children, and visitors can buy tickets for a 50/50 raffle. Also on offer will be a $5 lunch that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. T-shirts also will be for sale. Proceeds will go to the fireman’s fund.