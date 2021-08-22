Cancel
Fallout from Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
CNN reporter claims Taliban militant was about to ‘pistol whip’ cameraman before another intervened

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward reported that Taliban militants were prepared to “pistol whip” a field producer for the network before a fellow fighter intervened and prevented an attack.“Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol-whip him, and we had to intervene and scream, and it was actually another Taliban fighter who came in said, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that. They’re journalists,” Ms Ward reported from Kabul on Wednesday.“There was a consistent stream of gunfire,” Ms Ward said earlier describing the situation in the Afghan capital. She added that her...
Navy Seal credited with killing Bin Laden reacts to Afghanistan chaos: Inside Edition Exclusive

NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Across the country, many are reacting to the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan as its government recently fell to Taliban forces. In an exclusive airing on August 16, Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander spoke with the Navy Seal credited with killing Osama bin Laden, Robert O’Neill. In their interview, O’Neil reacted to Afghanistan’s recent fall to the Taliban.

