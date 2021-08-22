Fallout from Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward reported that Taliban militants were prepared to “pistol whip” a field producer for the network before a fellow fighter intervened and prevented an attack.“Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol-whip him, and we had to intervene and scream, and it was actually another Taliban fighter who came in said, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that. They’re journalists,” Ms Ward reported from Kabul on Wednesday.“There was a consistent stream of gunfire,” Ms Ward said earlier describing the situation in the Afghan capital. She added that her...