Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Photo by Zoe Schaeffer on Unsplash

grit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuying land is one thing, getting on it is another. This is my final “getting there” blog post (you can read them all here), but it is an important one as it describes costly mistakes that had a significant impact on our budget. This will mainly apply to those interested in staying on their farm for a significant amount of time. Our solution to that “problem” was to purchase a used RV — a travel trailer — a stopgap decision to give us time to build a small house on the property. This turned out to be a major financial mistake.

www.grit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Gps#Travel Trailer#Rv#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Photo

Activity appears to be picking up at Sugar Loaf Resort this week with more workers, job site trailers, portable toilets, dumpsters and other equipment arriving for a demolition project that is slated to get underway soon. Sugar Loaf Resort has changed hands several times since March 2000 when it closed. Its current owner is a private entity incorporated in Delaware […]
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

8 Things To Do To Prepare Your Home’s Exterior For Fall

Enjoying the waning days of summer? Don't forget to work in these do-before-fall tasks!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Interior DesignPosted by
Family Handyman

How to Install Metal Roofing

Learn how to get roofing layers right with these metal roofing tips. With its sleek, modern look, metal panel roofing was our first choice for the Getaway. It has no visible seams and is maintenance free — even a light rain will wash leaves and sticks off the roof. Even better, it won’t grow moss and algae in the shade of the Wisconsin woods.
Greenville, NCWNCT

Zooming around with Zoe: The Great Salt Lake is shrinking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Most lakes in the United States are made of freshwater. But, the largest body of water in the US after the Great Lakes is actually filled with saltwater, and it’s shrinking. Utah’s Great Salt Lake is the largest saltwater body in the Western Hemisphere. It is...
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

15 Plants That Bloom With Deadheading From Spring to Frost

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. In the springtime and early summer, Mother Nature fills your garden with beautiful blooms. As the summers winds down in late July or August, you may start to see fewer of these flowers than before but that doesn’t mean they can’t be seen for many weeks yet!
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
Interior DesignEmily Henderson

The EHD-Inspired Rooms We Couldn’t Wait to Share… Seriously They Are SO GOOD

Gah, this is an exciting day! Our sole purpose on this blog is to teach, inspire, and learn from each other. So when we see one recreate or be heavily inspired by an EHD design it’s basically the best compliment in the world. We are big on “imitation is the best form of flattery” peeps. Of course if a professional designer legit copied one of our designs and didn’t credit that’s not great but that’s not what we are showing you today:)
PetsPosted by
DogTime

8 DIY Life Hacks For Dog Parents Using Pool Noodles

Pool noodles are fun for kids enjoying a summer swim, but they're also incredibly useful for DIY projects and creative solutions to problems around the home. They can even be used to make fun or helpful items for our dogs. Here are eight life hacks for dogs using pool noodles. The post 8 DIY Life Hacks For Dog Parents Using Pool Noodles appeared first on DogTime.
Home & GardenPosted by
USA TODAY

5 DIY ideas for your new kitchen backsplash

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Compared to the cabinetry, countertops, and major appliances required for a functioning kitchen, a backsplash may take a back seat in order of urgency when you’re working on a kitchen renovation.
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

The Best Bed Frames of 2021

Whether you plan to DIY your own or buy one, getting the right bed frame is essential for having a cozy spot to sleep. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

10 Beautiful Kitchen Remodel Ideas 2020-2021

Originally Posted On: https://serviceplumbingtacoma.com/10-beautiful-kitchen-remodel-ideas-2020-2021/. The kitchen is the heart of any home. It’s where you gather with your family, entertain your friends, and cook delicious meals for everyone to enjoy. Such an important room in your home deserves a stunning design. Keep your kitchen on trend with a new stunning...
Visual ArtPosted by
DFW Community News

11 Best Process Art Projects for Preschoolers

Today we are featuring some of our very favorite preschool art projects. While these are called preschool art projects, they also work for kids of all ages because art doesn’t have an age or skill level. I love these preschool art ideas because they are incredibly hands on. They are...
Home & Gardenocmomblog.com

6 Useful Hacks For Moms To Keep Their House Clean

It is every mom’s desire to make the family happy and healthy. This is why as a mom, you need to consider what matters the most—having a clean and serene home. It is possible to make your place the epitome of hygiene when you adopt the proper practices. Many benefits come from this—one of them being the ability to curb disease-causing microorganisms at the different surfaces.
Petsfamilyhandyman.com

11 Awesome DIY Cat Furniture Ideas

Stylish home decor isn't just for people. Why not make your favorite feline friend some DIY cat furniture he or she will love?. Got more than one cat? Then why not make these ingenious bunk bed hammocks so they can have their own space but still be together? This bunk bed set consists of a simple wooden frame that doubles as scratching posts, and roomy fabric hammocks suspended on ropes. It’s almost like a cat condo. Either way it’s some super cool cat furniture. And you can add some decorative knots—our video tutorial shows you how. These hammocks are simple to make, elegant and give your cats all the space they need for snoozing.
Ohio Stategrit.com

Wendy Gregory

Willow farmer and artist Howard Peller not only grows 100,000 plants in more than 100 varieties of willow on his 140-acre farm in Roseville, Ohio, but he crafts and builds with the willow as well. “Farming willow and making baskets and other woven objects exemplifies the way I personally ...
Princeton, ILnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Generosity Tour

It was a hot summer night at the Dairy Queen on north Main Street here in Princeton. A mom and her three kids were waiting in line. A middle-aged couple sat on the bench. “Hey strangers. You just sitting here, waiting for someone you can buy an ice cream cone for?” I asked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy