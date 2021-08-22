Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona COVID-19 cases remain above 3,000 per day

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHLq8_0bZbbcH900

Arizona health officials are reporting more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases and an additional three deaths as a surge in COVID-19 infections being driven by the delta variant continues.

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Sunday reported 3,307 new cases. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 986,082.

The number of people who have died in the state from COVID-19 is now 18,600.

On Saturday, the health department reported 3,195 news cases and 36 additional deaths.

New infections had dropped below 1,000 a day for several months until mid-July.

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Three Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy