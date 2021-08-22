Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies send Alec Bohm to Triple-A as Rhys Hoskins returns from IL

By Jordan Cohn
Posted by 
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 5 days ago

In a move that allowed for Rhys Hoskins to be activated off the 10-day injured list, the Philadelphia Phillies decided to send Alec Bohm down to Triple-A.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
313
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Fuld
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Jack Fritz
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Phillies#The National League#Nl#Brodes Media#Brodesmedia#Phillies Twitter#Alexcarrmlb#Gm#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Phillies place Rhys Hoskins on injured list, call up former No. 1 pick

PHILADELPHIA - On a day the Phillies welcomed two players back to the starting lineup after brief injuries and gave several promising updates on other rehabbing players, first baseman Rhys Hoskins went on the injured list. Hoskins had been limited by a groin injury recently and was forced to miss...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This Phillies player might be the most underrated guy in MLB

When you think of the Philadelphia Phillies, you probably don’t think of Ronald Torreyes right away. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen, probably. Vince Velasquez or one of the many mediocre bullpen guys if you’re angry. But Torreyes, or ‘Toe,’ as he’s affectionately known, probably doesn’t spring to mind first.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Spencer Howard gives incredible quote on his time in Philly

Since arriving in Arlington following his trade from Philadelphia, Spencer Howard has been pretty open about what went wrong during his time with the Phillies. The former Phillies No. 1 pitching prospect had a 5.81 ERA in 52 2/3 innings in Philadelphia. His struggles early on were a big reason why the Phillies were willing to part ways with him at the deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

A trade for this Tigers minor leaguer could help Phillies replace Rhys Hoskins

With Rhys Hoskins out for the rest of 2021, this trade could help the Phillies rebound. The Philadelphia Phillies almost have nothing to lose at this point in the season. Five games behind the Atlanta Braves with 36 games to go, the Joe Girardi-led team would half to finish 23-13 just to tie them — assuming the division leaders go .500 at best the rest of the way.
MLBnumberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen out of Phillies' lineup against Arizona

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCutchen is moving to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Odubel Herrera is returning to the lineup to play left field and bat leadoff. Jean Segura is hitting second after leading off on Wednesday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Odubel Herrera out of Phillies' lineup Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's interleague game against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays. Herrera is yielding leadoff duties to Jean Segura and the starting left field spot to Andrew McCutchen, whom is hitting fifth. numberFire’s models project Segura for...
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Phillies Need To Pick A Side When It Comes To Rhys Hoskins

The Phillies had another painful loss last night, falling 7-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays. There were plenty of things that contributed to the 2 game sweep at the hands of the Rays, and really it’s the same old story we’ve been reading all season long: poor defense, inconsistent hitting, rough bullpen performance. One man will not solve all of those problems (unless Shohei Ohtani is available), but this team is certainly better with Rhys Hoskins in the lineup. They could really use him right now, but he is still in the midst of recovering from a groin strain that sidelined him for almost two weeks earlier this month. Despite Hoskins coming of the IL this past Sunday, he is still struggling to make it in the lineup every day. At this point, it’s up to the Phillies to make a decision on how to handle his availability, because what they’re doing right now is simply nonsensical.
MLBfastphillysports.com

CORTISONE FOR PHILS RHYS HOSKINS, COULD PLAY ON ROAD TRIP!

Phils slugger Rhys Hoskins has been on the 10-day injured list since Tuesday (retroactive to Aug. 7) with a strained left groin. And on Friday he got a cortisone injection “to kind of help speed the process up,” he said. He will travel with the team to Arizona following today’s...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Brad Miller: Filling in for Rhys Hoskins

Miller will start at first base and bat sixth Sunday against the Reds. Starting for the fourth game in a row, Miller looks like he'll at least fill the strong side of a platoon at first base while Rhys Hoskins (groin) is on the injured list. Miller has two- and three-homer games on his resume this season, but his .198 ISO on the campaign is relatively modest in spite of those two big performances.
NBC Sports

Sending struggling Bohm to minors is not on Phillies’ agenda

Rookie Alec Bohm was not in the starting lineup for the third time in four games as the Phillies opened a series with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Ronald Torreyes got the start at third base, the position Bohm has manned for most of the season. Brad Miller got...
MLBPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

The Phillies Should Demote Alec Bohm

What appeared promising during the 60-game shortened season last year has turned into a frustrating disappointment for Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. After last season, Bohm started 44 games with 160 at-bats, where he finished hitting .338 with four home runs, 23 RBI’s, .400 OBP, and .881 OPS. Those numbers suggest an upward trajectory for the once highly touted prospect. Instead, it’s led to an egregious step back.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Has cortisone shot

Hoskins (groin) had a cortisone injection Friday and still expects to be activated during next week's series in Arizona, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Hoskins has been dealing with a strained groin since late July and was finally placed on the injured list Aug. 10. His exact return date should become clear when the Phillies travel to Arizona for the series starting Tuesday.
pitcherlist.com

Is it Legit: Logan Webb and Alec Bohm

In this week’s edition of Is it Legit, let’s consider what to make of a breakout pitcher and an underperforming hitter in the season’s final weeks. In 10 starts since May 11, Logan Webb has gone 5-0, and has posted an outstanding 1.53 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP with 57 strikeouts in 53 innings. His xFIP (2.68) says he’s largely earned his success during this stretch. This surprising performance begs the age-old questions: What’s been driving his success and is it sustainable? Our own Nick Pollack and Luke Hooper from FanGraphs have both done great work looking into the details of Webb’s breakout. Hooper attributes Webb’s success largely to his sinker. Webb has added a whopping four inches of drop to his sinker this season, giving it the best vertical movement in the game of baseball. Nick gushes about how the pitch gets incredible late movement, as well he should. With a whopping 62.9% zone rate, Webb’s sinker has delivered outstanding results, limiting batters to a 36.9% hard hit rate and generating ground balls 69% of the time. While the sinker doesn’t generate much swing-and-miss (only a 5.4% swinging strike rate), it’s limited hard contact beautifully, and it closely mirrors the spin of his slider, which has been a lethal strikeout pitch for him (46.0% whiff rate and 30.9% put-away rate).
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies: Benching Alec Bohm highlights the team’s ineptitude

Coming into the 2021 season, it is safe to say optimism for Alec Bohm‘s future with the Philadelphia Phillies was at an all-time high. Fresh off a rookie season which saw the former third overall pick slash .338/.400/.481 in 44 games and finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting, it seemed the sky was the limit for the young hitter.
MLBNBC Sports

Injured Rhys Hoskins making strides but likely to remain on IL past Tuesday

It doesn't sound as if first baseman Rhys Hoskins will be ready to come off the injured list when he's eligible to do so Tuesday. Hoskins, sidelined with a left groin strain, had an injection of anti-inflammatory medication on Friday. "It's getting better every day," he said Saturday. "I got...
phillysportsnetwork.com

How the Phillies can fix a Fledgling Alec Bohm

When Alec Bohm was first called up to join the Phillies on August 13th, 2020, hopes were high for the former first-round draft pick. Under two months later, he exceeded all expectations as he finished the season with a .338 AVG and a 139 OPS+ while hitting for four home runs. He performed so well that he ended in second place in the National League Rookie of the Year vote. With nine first-place votes, Bohm lost to Brewers pitcher Devin Williams who received 14 first-place votes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy