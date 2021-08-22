Quick Introduction

Cancel
Hey, my friends call me Sharla, and I'm here because I have a few pounds I would like to lose. I look forward to using this forum and logging my entries. Hopefully, I will meet my expectations and with discipline and self love we all will reach our desired goals. Nice to meet y'all.

Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Congratulating undereating

I see many more comments on the community boards by people expressing concern when someone reports 800 or 1000 calories a day. I was under the impression that simply being under the calorie goal was being congratulated, but I must say I haven't paid that much attention. I wonder how many people actually look at someone's diary (to see how much they were under) before commenting on/liking their post saying they stayed under their calorie goal ?
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Strength work for runners

Best recommend workouts for runners looking to get faster? Feel free to share. Thanks. Your typical basic beginner weight training program will work (such as Squats-BP-Rows / DL-LatPD-OHP). My running improved tremendously from the quickly improved strength (faster cadence, less fatigue). Just be mindful of when you are more fatigued post workout so it won't interfere with an important run. (some feel it more later in same day, others not until the next day). And you'll be sore AF for days when first starting (so don't start the same week you have a race).
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Weight loss....attempt number.....I need friends

I have started my weight loss journey again. Not even sure which attempt this is. I need friends though. I need motivation to keep it up and people to share progress with going through the same struggle I am. Basically...I need friends. Replies. Posts: 203 Member. Feel free to add...
Petsmyfitnesspal.com

What inner Animal is your Strength for Workouts?

I'm not Indigenous so I'm really uncomfortable with claiming to have any kind of "spirit animal." jjpptt2 that is great buddy. Today I was 'trying' to get the choreography for a Turkish get up (sans kettlebell - when I tried with a kb it quickly plummeted towards my chest when I tried to get off the floor)
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Calling all walkers!!!

I have been walking for two months 6-8 miles a day. I went from 215-182 here is my photo as of this morning. Any advice Is appreciated backed with facts. I just wanted to say if anyone is struggling they can reach out and I will be their hype man 🤓😇
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

New, but not for the first time lol

Five long years of being a single parent, studying and working have taken a lot of my time and hair colour but sadly added a few stone to my body. I don't like what I see in the mirror (slight understatement) so it's time for calorie counting and exercising again. My love for carbs will surely not make it easier, but I've done it before so I know I can do it again.
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Looking for a buddy to help motivation ation

Hi, I’m restarting my journey. If you haven’t found a buddy it would be great to connect. I have the same amount of weight to lose. Good luck on your journey if you’ve already found a buddy x.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Weakness during workout?

When is your weakness kicking in? You should wait ~30-45 minutes before waking to exercise. You should also do any weightlifting before cardio, so best to do boogie bounce (whatever that is) before your squats and dumbbells. If your weakness is during weight training, it's likely attributed to cardio beforehand.
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Finally did it!! 100lbs down! Before and After

Congratulations, Josh. Your photo is very inspiring. Would you mind sharing a few of your top tricks? How about plans for maintaining, can you quickly describe your daily amount of calories and exercise? I am approaching my goal weight and very interested in learning from those who have done it.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Moment of realness

The first two might cause people to think I am super fit and have this awesome body to be coveted. I guarantee you that the first ones are flexed to hell and back and the second ones are just relaxed. Not pushing out at all, just... Relaxed. I have put...
Sportsmyfitnesspal.com

solo self-supported bikepacking alumni: give me your advice

Is this all backwoods/wilderness? If no, there should be some interpersonal opportunities at campsites and such, maybe?. Other than that, I guess I'd look at it as an interesting opportunity to see what does happen . . . but I maybe have the wrong bias for this question: I'm pretty introverted, already spend lots of time alone pretty happily, not inclined to ruminate in negative ways. I haven't done an unsupported backwoods trip like that, but I'm sure I spent some 2-week-plus periods alone in the house during the pandemic with similar resources for self-distraction, though I don't remember specifically. A trip would be more stimulating, it seems like.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Take a breath and think.... #Todays Eyeopener

Today, before you answer someones message and hit the send button. and most important is it Motivating? (Read the title of this board) Motivation and Support. Sometimes you don't know the whole story about someone else. Just be kind.... #NoExcuses #IBelieveInYou. Replies. Posts: 1,476 Member. Genuine question: Why are you...
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

My Little Success

I’ve previously lost 50 (ish) pounds on MFP. Fast forward, I gained about 20 back, losing/gaining same 10 for years. In the last 9 weeks I buttoned things down, hit a heavy lifting program again and have been pretty vigilant about tracking. I’ve also granted myself quite a bit of grace. But, even with that, I’ve been able to drop 12 pounds. I’m .6 pound from hitting that 50 pound mark again. I’m hoping to accomplish that by September 1. I’ve got 20 pounds to goal. I’m dialing my weekly loss down from 1 pound/week to .5. Here is my success from the last 9 weeks. Wishing you all health and success.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Weights day - much easier 😂

Usually do a lot of functional body weight training but today was deadlifts, curls, tricep pull downs, chest press (all with weights) and press ups to alternate. This is strangely much easier - anyone else find this?. August 24, 2021 9:07PM edited August 24. Replies. Posts: 19,107 Member. You mean...
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Losing weight with Fibromyalgia and SNRI's

I am a mom to 2 kids, 3 and 4 years old, trying to lose my baby weight (cant use that excuse anymore!) and the weight I have gained caused by a SNRI. Pre-pregnancy I would hover about 155, I was very muscular and this was an ideal weight for me at 5'6". When I got pregnant with my first I gained 70 lbs despite running up until 8 months pregnant. We got pregnant again almost immediately and I gained an additional 30 lbs. In total I was 100 lbs up from my pre-pregnancy weight in the span of 2 years.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Exercises for posture

You may find this recent thread helpful. @ninerbuff also did an interesting post on the stomach vacuum that you may find useful. (Niner, could you please link it, on my phone and can’t get to it sorry found it) Personally, (as well as the above which I’ve practiced for years)...
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Hi there :)

My name is Sarah. I am almost 31 and from Canada. About eight years ago, I went through a bit of a dark time (which lasted about six years.) In that time, I gained about 38 pounds- I went from 142 to 180. Things are going much better for me now, but I haven't managed to get rid of the weight. I recently got engaged and want to lose 30-40 lbs before my wedding next summer, and keep it off! I find it easier to watch what I eat than to force myself to exercise... I need all the support and motivation I can get!
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Exercise Calories

My question is....once I enter my workouts it showing a recalculated (additional) carbs, proteins, fats and calories. Should I be consuming more...i.e. Goal is 1500 calories and I was 123 over until the workout was entered and now I have 1120 remaining calories. Generally, yes, you should eat the exercise...
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Looking for some workout advice

Hi everyone. Hope this finds you all well in this crazy world. I had thyroid cancer a few years ago and put on a lot of weight after my surgery and radiation. I've taken a lot of it off through diet and miles of walking per day over the past six months, and I started working out with weights in June. I've seen a big improvement in my physique since I started weightlifting and I'm really happy about that, but I've plateaued on the last 20 lbs of fat I want to lose AND I feel like I am not increasing the muscle mass, either.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Multiple short workouts

I am currently doing 2-3 short 15 minute workouts spread across the day. Body weight exercises in the morning, rowing in the evening and walk/jog at night. Are these equally effective to a single hour long exercise routine? I don’t think I have stamina to complete an hour long workout.

