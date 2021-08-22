Quick Introduction

Is this all backwoods/wilderness? If no, there should be some interpersonal opportunities at campsites and such, maybe?. Other than that, I guess I'd look at it as an interesting opportunity to see what does happen . . . but I maybe have the wrong bias for this question: I'm pretty introverted, already spend lots of time alone pretty happily, not inclined to ruminate in negative ways. I haven't done an unsupported backwoods trip like that, but I'm sure I spent some 2-week-plus periods alone in the house during the pandemic with similar resources for self-distraction, though I don't remember specifically. A trip would be more stimulating, it seems like.