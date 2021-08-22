Cancel
Aspen, CO

Aspen announces fee for 'uphill' mountain use for first time in 75 seasons

By SCOTT CONDON The Aspen Times
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspen Skiing Co. acted within its rights as a special use permit holder on national forest to implement a new fee for uphillers, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Roger Poirier, recreation staff officer for the White River National Forest, said ski area operators are required to file an annual operating plan. Skico’s plan for 2021-22 proposed the uphill pass fee of $69. It was reviewed and approved by the White River staff.

