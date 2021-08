RADAR CHECK: We have scattered showers and thunderstorms in progress across Alabama this afternoon; they are moving to the northwest and producing heavy rain and a good bit of lightning. But, for a decent part of the state the sky is partly to mostly sunny with temperatures mostly in the 87-90 degree range. The weather won’t change much over the weekend… partly sunny days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Chance of any one spot getting wet tomorrow and Sunday is 25-35 percent, and highs will remain between 87 and 90 degrees for most communities.