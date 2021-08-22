Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern King and Queen, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern King and Queen; Middlesex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Middlesex and western Lancaster Counties through 315 PM EDT At 235 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Church View, or near Urbanna. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Urbanna, Church View, Jamaica, Saluda, Morattico, Nesting, Mollusk, Senora, Bertrand, Belle Isle State Park, Warner, Mascot, Velma, Remlik, Water View, Samos and Cooper. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH