Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Lancaster; Northumberland; Richmond A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Northumberland and Lancaster Counties through 330 PM EDT At 250 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Heathsville, or 7 miles east of Robley, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kilmarnock, Fair Port, Robley, Lancaster, White Stone, Heathsville, Wicomico Church, Byrdton, Regina, Avalon, Brook Vale, Nuttsville, Reedville, Edwardsville, Christ Church, Middletons Corner, Dodlyt, Rehoboth Church, Lara and Browns Store. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH