Saquon Barkley (knee) to participate in drills vs. New England Patriots

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to participate in team drills during upcoming joint practices with the New England Patriots, NFL Network reported Sunday.

The sessions are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Foxborough, Mass., although travel plans for the Giants could be affected by Hurricane/Tropical Storm Henri.

Barkley, 24, missed 14 games last season with a torn ACL and was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this month.

On Aug. 9, he returned to on-field action for the first time since sustaining the injury on Sept. 20, 2020.

Barkley’s status for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the visiting Denver Broncos remains up in the air.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick by the Giants in 2018 out of Penn State, has rushed for 2,344 yards and 17 touchdowns in 31 games. He also has 149 receptions for 1,219 yards and six scores.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: