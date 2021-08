Bridget Burgess and the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS headed back to Irwindale Speedway last weekend for round 5 of the ARCA Menards West Series. The ARCA Menards West Series running the same format as the July race, kicked off with practice/qualifying midafternoon. The team worked hard through the hour and fifteen-minute session to get the setup right for race. Towards the end of the session the team switched over to a qualifying setup only to miss out going back on track by seconds, meaning Bridget would start the race in 13th position.