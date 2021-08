Only two race weekends remain to decide the champions of the junior rungs on the unique Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel development ladder. The first will take place this weekend, August 27-29, at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, N.J. At stake are a pair of scholarship prizes, collectively valued at over $1.1 million, to ensure graduation to the next level on the three-tiered progression from the grassroots of the sport to the pinnacle, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Indianapolis 500.