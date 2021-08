Craig Von Dohren overtook leader Danny Bouc on the 31st lap restart during the running of the 51st annual Forrest Rogers Memorial 50-lap 358 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series T.P. Trailers feature on Saturday night at Grandview Speedway. Forrest Rogers was the man behind the vision to create the 1/3-mile banked clay Berks County oval. The 11-time and defending point champion went on to record his ninth victory in the event for a hefty $10,000 payday. It was his fifth win of the season and Saturday night career win number 114. By winning the race Von Dohren regained the point lead by a narrow margin over fourth place finisher Brett Kressley who had the point lead most of the season, but through various incidents during the past few weeks Kressley saw his lead slowly dwindle down.