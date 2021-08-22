Montgomery County Man Who Threatened to Kill Two Women Sentenced to 40 Years
A Montgomery County man who assaulted and threatened to kill two women in 2018 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, District Attorney Daryl Bailey has announced. Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced Eric Jackson to serve two 20-year consecutive sentences after Jackson pleaded guilty to assault and domestic violence strangulation/suffocation charges. Jackson was also ordered to pay a $60,000 fine.www.alabamanews.net
