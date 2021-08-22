Nick Khan: We're Doing A Revamp On NXT, We Don't Want To Keep Having Indie Talent Come Through
Nick Khan has confirmed that changes are coming to NXT. For weeks it's been reported that WWE has changed its focus when it comes to the hiring process, looking for bigger and younger talent to fill out the WWE Performance Center. Many NXT talents have been released this year including names like Bronson Reed, Jake Atlas, and Curt Stallion who made a name for themselves on the Independent scene before signing with WWE.www.fightful.com
