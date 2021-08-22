LMPD: Man shot multiple times in Portland neighborhood

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the 300 block of North 19th Street.

Police said the shooting just before Noon Sunday. Responding officers were advised by the victim that he had been sitting on the porch of his home when someone in a passing car shot him.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is conscious and alert. Police believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .