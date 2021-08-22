Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 467 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
