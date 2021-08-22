Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 118,850 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)
Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,850 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
