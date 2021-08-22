Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 118,850 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,850 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schf#Schwab U S Reit Etf#Hedge Funds#Nysearca#Schf#Estate Counselors Llc#Sec#Massmutual Trust Co#Fsb Adv#Heritage Wealth Advisors#Schwab U S Reit Etf#Schwab U S Large Cap Etf#Schwab U S Mid Cap Etf#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future earnings potential. One of the key ways that company earnings find their way into an investor's pocket is through dividends, which are cash or stock payments that represent a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Agilent Technologies Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Highland Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Highland Income Fund is set for August 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.05% at current price levels.
Marketsetftrends.com

The Case for ETFs in Retirement Portfolios

The pandemic has made nearly a quarter of retirees somewhat or significantly less confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout retirement, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) 2021 Retirement Confidence Survey. Retirees also report that after their Social Security income, their second income source is personal retirement savings followed by pension plans, IRAs, and DC plans. More people who are saving for retirement, or are already in retirement, need to rely on multiple sources of income, with the brunt of the effort falling on individuals and their financial advisors and less on their current or former employers.
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
Marketsetftrends.com

Precious Metals ETFs Advance on Retreating Dollar, Doubts over Fed Tapering

Precious metal-related exchange traded funds jumped Monday, with gold prices breaking above $1,800 per ounce, as the U.S. dollar weakened and investors speculated on the Federal Reserve delaying plans to taper its accommodative monetary policies. Among the better performing non-leveraged ETFs of Monday, the Global X Silvers Miners ETF (NYSEArca:...
StocksZacks.com

5 Hot Equity ETFs of Last Week Amid Volatility

Wall Street saw wild swings last week with major indices logging in losses. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.7%. Concerns over slowing economic recovery and the a possible tapering of the stimulus weighed on investors’ sentiment.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Camping World Stock Gains As It Doubles Dividend

Camping World Holdings Inc's (NYSE:CWH) Board of Directors has doubled the quarterly dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.50 per share on a quarterly basis and from $1.00 per share to $2.00 per share on an annualized basis. The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share is payable on...
Stocksetftrends.com

Demand, Supply Fundamentals Are in Muni Bond ETFs’ Favor

Long-term fundamentals could support municipal bond exchange traded funds as investment demand could fall short of new muni issuances. About 21% of outstanding tax-exempt debt will mature or be called by the end of 2024, Bloomberg reports. The amount rises to 31% by the end of 2026. Matt Fabian, partner...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Mike Khouw's Advanced Auto Parts Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested investors should consider a bullish options strategy in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) ahead of earnings. The company is going to report earnings on August 24. Khouw said options premiums are slightly elevated going into earnings so he wants to take advantage...
MLBsportspromedia.com

Sportradar moves closer to IPO following SEC filing

SEC filing says Sportradar planning IPO for ‘as soon as practicable’. Data firm plans to list on Nasdaq Global Select Market under SRAD ticker symbol. Company’s revenue for first half of 2021 stood at €272.1m. Switzerland-based sports betting data and broadcast solutions provider Sportradar has formally begun proceedings for an...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 ETFs That Could Help Investors Replicate Warren Buffett's Market Strategy

Warren Buffett, the widely-followed "Oracle of Omaha" who founded and is currently chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKa ) (NYSE: BRKb ), is one of the US's most prominent buy-and-hold value investors. Buffett's views, on both the economy and markets, expressed in his regular shareholder letters, as well as his long-term investments, typically inspire legions of retail investors.
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

19 High Dividend Stocks With 5%+ Yields

Investing for income is a difficult task right now. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at zero since the coronavirus pandemic, leading to lower yields across fixed income. Stocks aren’t much better, as record-high share prices has reduced the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index to just 1.3%.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy That Have Stable Dividends

This is no longer our grandparents’ or even parents’ stock market. High valuations have become the norm in an investing world dominated by retail traders. But when market volatility is high and economic uncertainty is on the rise, your best bet is to invest in mega-cap stocks. Why? Well, although...
StocksEntrepreneur

ETFs to Buy as Microsoft at Record High on Office 365 Price Hike

Microsoft MSFT hit a record high of $305.85 on Aug 23. The company’s decision to raise the price of certain Office 365 productivity software subscriptions for businesses next year, is viewed as the reason for the share price gain by some analysts, as quoted on CNBC. The price for one type of subscription, the premium Office 365 E5, is rising by 9% per user per month starting March 1, 2022, while the cost of the more affordable Office 365 E1 will increase by 25%.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) has agreed to acquire ettain group, a privately-held IT resourcing and services provider, for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services brand. When combined, the business will have total annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion globally, with more than $1.7 billion in North America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy