ROCKI Market Cap Achieves $6.40 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $997,403.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.