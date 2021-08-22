Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0