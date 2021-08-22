Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.