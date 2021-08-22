Cancel
MLB

Phillies send Alec Bohm to Triple-A as Rhys Hoskins returns from IL

By Jordan Cohn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing Alec Bohm rake to the tune of a .338 batting average as a rookie in the shortened 2020 season, coaches and fans were naturally going to have lofty expectations for the third baseman in his sophomore campaign. As it turns out, the sophomore slump hit Bohm pretty darn hard, culminating in some pretty disappointing news on Sunday.

