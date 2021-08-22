Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0