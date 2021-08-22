Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

FINRA regulated broker-dealer Young America Partners (YA Partners) says it will launch a Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) platform powered by Capital Engine. Reg CF is a securities exemption where issuers may raise up to $5 million from both accredited and non-accredited investors. The exemption was created under the JOBS Act of 2012 ushering in a new era of online capital formation for equity as well as debt. In March of 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission raised the funding cap of Reg CF from $1.07 million to $5 million – thus making the exemption more viable for firms in need of growth capital. Several other improvements were added as well such as SPVs and the ability to “test the waters” in advance of an offering to better understand investor demand.