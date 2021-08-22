Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Portfolio Management#Sec#Asset Management#Srs Capital Advisors Inc#Capital Management Llc#Baillie Gifford Co#Br#Jpmorgan Chase Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsincomeinvestors.com

Crescent Capital BDC Inc: Lock in an 8.6% Yield by September 28?

This “Alternative Bank” Pays Oversized Dividends. Long-time subscribers of our e-letter would know that here, at Income Investors, we are big fans of a group of companies that we call “alternative banks.”. The reason for this is very simple: alternative banks offer some of the highest payouts on the market...
StocksZacks.com

Buy These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for a Winning Portfolio

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth. In addition, the majority of funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Funds to Buy for Income and Growth

Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw significant net inflows of capital in 2021. According to recent metrics released by the Investment Company Institute, “total estimated inflows to long-term mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were $16.30 billion for the week ended August 4, 2021.” Given investors’ interest, today’s article introduces seven funds to buy for growth and income in the coming months.
Stocksbitcoinmagazine.com

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 3,907 More Bitcoin as Total Investment Nears $3 Billion

On Tuesday MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced that the firm purchased an additional 3,907 bitcoin for about $177 million in cash during the third quarter period. The firm purchased the coins at an average price of $45,294 per bitcoin. Saylor tweeted, “As of 8/23/21 we #hodl ~108,992 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.918 billion at an average price of ~$26,769 per bitcoin.”
Businessinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) said on Thursday it will buy Dutch insurer NN Group's asset management arm for around 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion) in the biggest acquisition by the U.S. company since David Solomon became chief executive in 2018. The deal is part of Solomon’s strategy to...
Stocksinvesting.com

BlackRock ETFs hold $384 million of shares in Bitcoin mining firms

Filings submitted by the $9 trillion multinational investment manager BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reveal the firm has made significant investments in two leading publicly traded Bitcoin mining firms. A June 30 filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, unearthed by Forbes, shows that BlackRock owns a 6.71% stake in Marathon...
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Announces Launch of New Decentralized Finance Index for Institutions

Bloomberg, a global business and financial news giant, is expanding its coverage of the crypto markets with a new decentralized finance (DeFi) index. In a new press release, Bloomberg says the company is teaming up with digital asset manager Galaxy Digital to launch Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index, which will use the ticker symbol “DEFI.” The statement adds that the DeFi benchmark is “owned and administered by Bloomberg Index Services Limited and is co-branded with Galaxy.”
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Young America Partners Plans to Launch Reg CF Securities Platform Powered by Capital Engine

FINRA regulated broker-dealer Young America Partners (YA Partners) says it will launch a Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) platform powered by Capital Engine. Reg CF is a securities exemption where issuers may raise up to $5 million from both accredited and non-accredited investors. The exemption was created under the JOBS Act of 2012 ushering in a new era of online capital formation for equity as well as debt. In March of 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission raised the funding cap of Reg CF from $1.07 million to $5 million – thus making the exemption more viable for firms in need of growth capital. Several other improvements were added as well such as SPVs and the ability to “test the waters” in advance of an offering to better understand investor demand.
Businesspulse2.com

Why Goldman Sachs (GS) Is Buying NN Investment Partners For €1.6 Billion

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) recently announced an agreement to buy NN Investment Partners for approximately €1.6 billion. These are the details. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to buy NN Investment Partners from NN Group N.V. for approximately €1.6 billion. And the deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions.
Stockscryptopotato.com

World’s Largest Asset Manager BlackRock Owns $383M of Bitcoin Miners Stocks: Report

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, has allocated nearly $400 million to two Bitcoin mining companies as of June 30th. BlackRock, a $9 trillion multinational investment behemoth, has purchased considerable stakes in two BTC mining firms – Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT). The institution, which has previously shown an appetite for the crypto industry, has put approximately $383M in both.
Law.com

Wells Fargo Asset Management, Ahead of Acquisition and Rebrand, Gets New CLO

Kate Sandman McKinley was appointed as chief legal officer of the newly independent company, Allspring Global Investments. In February, GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners announced their decision to acquire Wells Fargo Asset Management. McKinley’s appointment will take effect upon closing of the acquisition transaction. Kate Sandman McKinley has been...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Wells Fargo Files to Launch a Bitcoin Fund

The US multinational banking giant Wells Fargo has filed with the SEC to register a Bitcoin fund. A few months after dabbling with the idea of getting on the cryptocurrency bandwagon, Wells Fargo has filed documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a designated Bitcoin fund. According...
BusinessCFO.com

SEC Backs Nasdaq’s Boardroom Diversity Plan

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Nasdaq’s proposal to increase diversity in the boardrooms of companies listed on its exchange. Fortune said the decision “marks a historic moment for advocates and investors who have been pushing for more women, people of color, and members...
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...
Currenciesthecryptoupdates.com

Gold Vs Cryptocurrency Investment: Which Is Better?

The gold vs. cryptocurrency debate is one massive discussion taking place in the investment market today. Perhaps it’s because investors look at the better option where to put their funds between the two. Both have their advantages depending on the type of investor you are. You can invest in both if you want to diversify your portfolio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy