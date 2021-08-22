-$0.09 EPS Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter
Equities analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($45.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
