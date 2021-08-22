Analysts Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share
Wall Street analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals' earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
