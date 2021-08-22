Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 1,700 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0