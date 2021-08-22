Cancel
$28.53 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

By Karen Miller
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report sales of $28.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.10 million and the highest is $28.95 million. American Software reported sales of $27.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

