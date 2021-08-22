Spore Price Hits $0.0000 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Spore has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $405,345.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spore has traded up 74.5% against the dollar.