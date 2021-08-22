Cancel
Xaya (CHI) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and $27,531.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

