Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101.97 Million

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00004303 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $360.85 million and approximately $101.97 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

