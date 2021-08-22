Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ann Arbor, MI

What advice would Blake Corum give Donovan Edwards for his first year?

By Isaiah Hole
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SY6Au_0bZbYRcP00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Although they’re teammates, in some ways, they’re competitors.

Whenever Blake Corum is on the field, chances are, it means true freshman and former five-star Donovan Edwards is on the sidelines, and vice versa. But that doesn’t mean that the duo isn’t helping and rooting for each other.

Corum arrived in Ann Arbor as an early enrollee in Jan. 2020, a year before Edwards did the same. The former got to see quintessential playing time in his first year, just as Edwards will in 2021. And in Edwards, Corum sees a fierce competitor that is working as hard as he can to make sure he succeeds in year one.

“He comes in every day and he just wants to be better,” Corum said. “Whatever he can do to get better, he’s gonna do. I’ve seen a different change in his running style. At the end of the day, high school and college is different. He’s a hard worker for sure. I can’t wait to see what he does on Saturdays.”

Given that Corum was quite recently in Edwards’ shoes, what advice would — or does — he give him?

He notes that just because he’s at a different level now, it doesn’t mean that he should change things up for the sake of change. Whatever he’s done to get him to a big-time college football program, those are the things that should remain constant, in Corum’s eyes.

“I would say just believe in yourself, have confidence. And do what you’ve been doing your whole life,” Corum said. “There’s no need, since we got here, there’s no need to switch it up now. Whatever you did worked. So just take what Coach Hart says, apply it to your game and keep doing what you’re doing.”

Per both Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, Edwards is a player who will see the field in Week 1, with running backs coach Mike Hart sharing more this past week about what he’s seen from the true freshman phenom.

We’ll see more of Edwards’ talents now that the former West Bloomfield product is a Wolverine come Sept. 4 when Michigan hosts Western Michigan for the 2021 season opener at The Big House.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Gattis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Western Michigan#American Football#The Big House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brett McMurphy leaves Spartans out of initial bowl projections

Roughly 65 percent of college football teams will go bowling this season, but college football insider Brett McMurphy doesn’t believe the Spartans will be one of them. McMurphy — who now writes for The Action Network — released a bowl projections for the upcoming season and Michigan State was left off the list. McMurphy has every team from Michigan except the Spartans in a bowl game.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions end the preseason with 27-17 loss to the Colts

The Detroit Lions concluded the 2021 preseason with a hard-fought loss to the visiting Indianapolis Colts, falling 27-17 on Friday night. The effort level was indicative of players fighting for their roster lives. Every rep saw max effort and intensity. Note that does not necessarily equate to outstanding execution, but it was entertaining and compelling action.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts rookie Kwity Paye continues amazing journey to the NFL with second preseason sack

Michigan edge-rusher Kwity Paye was viewed by most analysts as an athletic freak but a bit of a work in progress as a 2021 draft prospect. Paye ranked third in Touchdown Wire’s list of the top edge defenders in the class, and our Mark Schofield noted that while Paye was still putting his toolbox together, he also flashed great quickness and effort to get to the quarterback.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Only 3 Alabama players projected first round in 2022 NFL mock draft

Alabama products being drafted on the first night of an NFL draft is almost a guarantee. At this point, it’s more a question of how many will hear their name called?. Pro Football Network recently shared their latest 2022 NFL mock draft, and it only features three Crimson Tide stars. While that may be a considerable amount for most programs, it’s a bit low for Alabama.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Falcons CB A.J. Terrell mic’d up at practice

The tough thing about being an NFL cornerback is that when you do your job well, nobody talks about you. Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell was thrown into the fire as a rookie in 2020, and despite some rough patches, he’s managed to quiet a lot of the criticism the team received when drafting him 16th overall.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 biggest winners of Shaun Wade trade for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens shocked quite a few people when they traded rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots. In return Baltimore received a 2022 7th-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round selection, electing to get compensation back for a player that most likely would not have been on their roster in a few weeks.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Non-conference schedule presents opportunity to discover running back depth for Oklahoma

It’s been a tumultuous 10 months for the Oklahoma Sooners running back position. A roller coaster ride that would scare off even the biggest thrill-seeker. First, last year’s starter at running back, T.J. Pledger, left for Utah via the transfer portal. Kennedy Brooks returned from his COVID opt-out season. Rhamondre Stevenson declared for the NFL draft. Eric Gray arrived in Norman from Tennessee. Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson were dismissed from the team. Then Tre Bradford arrived to provide depth for a Sooners backfield that saw a ton of turnover this spring.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags put OG A.J. Cann on Reserve/COVID-19 list

When the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, they could be without four of their five starters on the offensive line. In addition to Andrew Norwell, Cam Robinson, and Brandon Linder (all dealing with injuries), they might be without starting guard A.J. Cann, too, as he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Matt Rhule not ready to decide on kicker, No. 2 QB battles

Never ask a coach if he’s ready to make a decision five minutes after the game. You’ll always get the same answer. Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gave that answer, which was very much a non-answer, when posed with questions about the most heated position battles on his roster. But, obviously, he and his staff are not ready to determine who kicks and who backs up quarterback Sam Darnold just yet.

Comments / 1

Community Policy