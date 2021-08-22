Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 3,400 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
