Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.