Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

The year 2021 looked like it would be the year of value stocks, and it certainly started that way. But, since May, growth stocks have been the better performers. While many growth companies have seen their shares soar once again, there are still plenty trading at attractive valuations, including Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), and Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).Much has been said of the rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks this year. But since the middle of May, it has been growth stocks that have been the better performers. Since May 12th, the SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) is up 17.5%, compared to a gain of 3.3% for the SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV).