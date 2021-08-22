Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC
Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,050 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com
