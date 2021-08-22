Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 2,512 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,868 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management's holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
