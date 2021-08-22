Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 2,512 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Management#Sec#Kb Financial Partners Llc#Piscataqua Savings Bank#Nyse Wm#Waste Management Inc#Waste Management#Royal Bank Of Canada#Jr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) has agreed to acquire ettain group, a privately-held IT resourcing and services provider, for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services brand. When combined, the business will have total annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion globally, with more than $1.7 billion in North America.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For AGCO

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AGCO. The company has an average price target of $160.5 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $141.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

A long track record of dividend growth is a key factor in determining the best stocks to buy for passive income. Fortis Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) has raised the dividend in each of the past 47 years and is providing great dividend-growth guidance. In the Q2 2021 earnings report, Fortis said its five-year capital program, now up to $19.6 billion, is progressing as planned. The company expects to increase the rate base across its utility assets by about $10 billion from 2020 to 2025. The resulting jump in revenue and cash flow should support average annual dividend hikes of 6%. Investors could see the timeline extended, as new projects get added to the development program.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Highland Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Highland Income Fund is set for August 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.05% at current price levels.
BusinessBenzinga

Nordson To Acquire NDC Technologies From Spectris For $180M

Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) has agreed to acquire the NDC Technologies business from Spectris plc (OTC: SEPJF) for $180 million in cash. Dayton, Ohio-based NDC Technologies is a provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control. It generates ~$90 million in annual revenue and $15 million in EBITDA.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy That Have Stable Dividends

This is no longer our grandparents’ or even parents’ stock market. High valuations have become the norm in an investing world dominated by retail traders. But when market volatility is high and economic uncertainty is on the rise, your best bet is to invest in mega-cap stocks. Why? Well, although...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Brighthouse Financial

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted Q2 earnings of $21.00 million, an increase from Q1 of 102.73%. Sales dropped to $2.39 billion, a 1.4% decrease between quarters. Brighthouse Financial collected $2.43 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $768.00 million loss. What Is Return...
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated's Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Mike Khouw's Advanced Auto Parts Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested investors should consider a bullish options strategy in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) ahead of earnings. The company is going to report earnings on August 24. Khouw said options premiums are slightly elevated going into earnings so he wants to take advantage...
StocksZacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Q2 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. The latest update on U.S. industrial...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Announces Double Downgrade On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) reported a 3% decline in organic earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter and announced disappointing guidance for fiscal 2022, citing the timing of awards, administration changes and customer execution issues as the reasons, according to BofA Securities. The Mercury Systems Analyst: Ronald Epstein downgraded the rating...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: LSI Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 71.43% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05. Revenue of $97,015,000 rose by 52.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,000,000.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy