Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League: 5 things we learned from this weekend’s action

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYbgd_0bZbYEOC00
Romelu Lukaku, Gabriel Jesus and Harry Kane were all involved in this weekend’s Premier League talking points (PA) (PA)

Chelsea, Liverpool, Brighton and Tottenham continued their 100 per cent starts to the new Premier League season while champions Manchester City got off the mark, but the early signs were ominous for new boys Norwich.

Here, we take a look at what we learned from this weekend’s top-flight action.

Lukaku the missing link?

It is four years since the Premier League title was last lifted at Stamford Bridge, with Manchester City and Liverpool reigning supreme in recent seasons, but Chelsea may have found their missing link in Romelu LukakuDiego Costa was the last player to hit 20 league goals for the Blues and it took just 15 minutes for record signing Lukaku to open his account in his second spell with the west Londoners. The former Inter Milan ace immediately settled into old surroundings in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Arsenal to fire a warning to the chasing pack.

Another twist in Harry Kane saga

The story that has dominated the headlines all summer took another twist on Sunday when Harry Kane made his first appearance of the season for Spurs. Included in the squad to face Wolves, the forward was summoned from the bench in the 72nd minute and helped Tottenham hold on for a 1-0 win. Having returned late from holiday amid his desire to join Manchester City, everyone at the north London club would have welcomed the vice-captain’s return to action while the travelling fans chanted “One of our own” throughout at Molineux.

The resurrection of Jesus

After Manchester City fired a blank on the opening weekend at Tottenham, Pep Guardiola’s side returned to form with a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich on Saturday with Gabriel Jesus key to the triumph. Off the back of a poor end to the previous term and a disappointing Copa America which concluded with a red card for a karate kick against Chile, the Brazilian was in the mood at the Etihad Stadium and assisted three goals to show he can fill the void left by Sergio Aguero… and not yet filled by Kane.

Deja vu for Norwich?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpYvk_0bZbYEOC00
Todd Cantwell shows his disappointment after Norwich’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

While Norwich were handed a terrible run of fixtures to start the new season, Daniel Farke must wonder if he has travelled back in time. The Canaries opened their last Premier League campaign with a three-goal loss to Liverpool and also suffered a 5-0 reverse at Manchester City, with both already happening again on their top-flight return. The Sky Bet Championship winners will face easier opposition over the coming months but must cut out their naive defending and find a way to create chances for Teemu Pukki. Otherwise it will be another long season.

Seagulls soaring

Brighton have quietly accumulated maximum points from their first two matches of the campaign and may have finally worked out a clinical edge in front of goal. It was no secret Graham Potter’s men struggled to take their opportunities during the 2020-21 term, with their expected goals value (xG) suggesting their points tally should have been 67, not 41. With Neal Maupay on target at Burnley and again in this weekend’s win over Watford, plus Alexis Mac Allister and Shane Duffy chipping in already, the signs are positive the Seagulls could be ready to turn their fine football into wins on a consistent basis.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

224K+
Followers
103K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Shane Duffy
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Norwich City#The Premier League#Romelu#Arsenal#Spurs#Wolves#Molineux#Brazilian#Canaries#Burnley#Seagulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Nuno Espirito Santo sends Harry Kane a clear message with Man City triumph, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba DOES work and don't write the newcomers off just yet: TEN things we learned from a thrilling opening weekend of Premier League football

The new Premier League season kicked off in thrilling style over the weekend, with no fewer than 34 goals scored across the 10 top flight games as any concerns surrounding fatigue from a busy summer were swiftly quashed. The return of supporters - long starved of live football due to...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Three things we learned from Tottenham – Man City: Video highlights

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham Hotspur debut was a smashing success as Heung-min Son’s goal helped deliver a 1-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City in North London on Sunday. A boisterous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saluted its upset heroes and gave absent striker Harry Kane plenty to think about as he...
Premier LeagueBBC

Liverpool v Chelsea

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson could make his comeback from an ankle problem by replacing Kostas Tsimikas. Fabinho has returned to training following a bereavement and may come back into contention but James Milner remains injured. Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has been nursing an ankle problem, might start his first...
Premier Leaguesportingpedia.com

Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview, Tips and Odds

Manchester City will welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium for a match of Premier League 3rd round on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s team is currently occupying 9th spot in the standings with three points, while the Gunners are down to 19th with no points of yet. Manchester City vs Arsenal Head...
Posted by
SPORTbible

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Watford Prediction, Odds And Team News

Newly-promoted Watford will take a short trip to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday afternoon. Nuno Espirito Santo's men come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers - Espirito Santo's former side - in their most recent league fixture. So far...
Diseases & Treatmentsfourfourtwo.com

Denis Law joins some famous names who are battling dementia

Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law has been diagnosed with dementia. The 81-year-old says he has “‘mixed dementia’, which is more than one type of dementia, in my case, this being Alzheimer’s and Vascular dementia”. Law is not alone in battling the condition, with the Football Association supporting two...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Brentford vs Arsenal result: Five things we learned as Premier League new boys shock the Gunners

Newly promoted Brentford opened their Premier League account with a 2-0 win over a lacklustre Arsenal in front of an electric home support in west London. The Bees had waited 74 years to return to the top flight of English football but took the lead midway through the first half when Sergi Canos smashed a shot inside the near post from the left edge of the area, beating Arsenal’s Bernd Leno due to both the power and surprise of the strike. Arsenal were lacking quality in several aspects of their play and Brentford had chances to increase their lead, notably...
Premier League90min.com

Things we learned from Arsenal's horror show defeat to Brentford

Jamie Carragher summed it up perfectly: "How do you describe Arsenal’s defending here? It’s just Arsenal." Any high hopes for Arsenal for the 2021/22 season were dashed in a heartbeat as they were deservedly beaten 2-0 by newcomers Brentford on Friday. Arsenal were atrocious at both ends of the field and look like they could be in for another tough season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea started off the 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace. Right from the off, Chelsea were dominant and controlled proceedings. Midway through the first half, Marcos Alonso scored an excellent free-kick to give Chelsea the lead. Five minutes before halftime, Christian Pulisic doubled the Blues' lead.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Five things we learned from Manchester United's 5-1 victory over Leeds United

Manchester United began the new Premier League season in style, with an enthralling 5-1 victory over great rivals Leeds United at a packed Old Trafford stadium. If the announcement of World Cup winning defender Raphael Varane didn’t generate enough buzz at Old Trafford, certainly the five-star performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s red devils would have been enough to give any United fan excitement for the season to come.
Premier League90min.com

6 things we learned from West Ham's thrilling win at Newcastle

Were you expecting a barnstorming Premier League clash between Newcastle and West Ham to open up their respective campaigns?. Fortunately though, both clubs had other ideas as they put on one hell of a show at St James' Park. Six goals were split 4-2 in West Ham's favour, as David Moyes' Hammers fought back from trailing at half-time to get their season underway in fantastic fashion.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Five things we learned from Leicester v Wolves

Another season gets underway. Despite how optimistic, pessimistic or agnostic you’ve felt about making predictions, who’s been signed and who’s been sold, it’s over to Brendan Rodgers and the players now to do their best and see where that leaves us. What did we learn from their first effort?. 1)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy